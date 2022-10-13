Home Cities Kochi

Cusat students set up second butterfly park on campus

As a first step towards setting up the park, the students and the volunteers of the National Service Scheme cleaned the department premises and the unutilised land on the campus. 

Students plant saplings on the campus

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The students of the Department of Instrumentation at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have set up a butterfly park on the campus. This is the second such park on the campus after the School of Management Studies came up with the initiative some months ago. 

“The students are engaged in various environment-friendly activities on the campus. They have been keeping bowls of water around the building and nearby areas to help birds quench their thirst,” said Reju V G, head of the department. The department has been offering support to all such initiatives by the students, he said. “The butterfly park is one such initiative,” said the HoD.

