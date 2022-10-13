Root mapping

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cusat campus in Thrikkakara, Kochi transports one to a bygone era, with spellbinding folklore and artforms of yore. Welcome to ‘Natulsavam’. Organised by Cusat’s National Service Scheme unit in association with Kerala Folklore Academy, the three-day event that began on October 11 showcases products and folk arts unique to the state.

There’s live weaving of baskets and winnowing sieves made by villagers of Killimangalam. There are antiques. In the evening, nadanpattu kalari, mudiyettu and chimmanakali performances enthral visitors.

“Kerala’s heritage takes centre stage in ‘Natulsavam’, which aims to make youth aware about various traditions and art forms of Kerala that are on the verge of extinction,” says Dr Remya Ramachandran, Cusat NSS programme coordinator.

Fireballs rise in the air as Mudiyettu

artists fire on all cylinders

Kept at the entrance is the headgear used in padayani performance (kolam), made from the spathe of areca palm. Inside, one first sees two tribal women from Mamalakandam village smiling ear-to-ear, while making bamboo products like baskets and cutlery. On the opposite side, Raji Pisharasiar is busy capturing the bamboo craft on her canvas.

Malayalam clock ‘Njatuvela’ made by a group from Muzhikulam, live preparation of organic kajal made from puvamkurunthal (Cyanthillium cinereum) and chakilattiya oil, a plethora of stamps by the postal department as well as ‘Eichhotech’, a startup by students that makes all kinds of stuff from the pulp of water hyacinth, are among the umpteen things one can experience at the event. Cusat students have also put up an exhibition of antiques, including Petromax used during World War 1.

On Tuesday, the first day, visitors watched the preparations for Padayani. The highlight on Wednesday was ‘kala sadya’, a feast made by the group ‘Annam=oushadam’ using over 20 varieties of edible weed. The second day ended with mudiyettu performed by Kizhillam Unnikrishnan, enacting the battle between Goddess Kali and demon Darika.

Thursday, the third and final day, will see a malapulayattam performance by residents of Marayoor Kummittamkuzhi tribal area and chimmanakali by K Kumaran and his team. from Kerala Folklore Academy.

Still here? Rush...

KOCHI: The Cusat campus in Thrikkakara, Kochi transports one to a bygone era, with spellbinding folklore and artforms of yore. Welcome to ‘Natulsavam’. Organised by Cusat’s National Service Scheme unit in association with Kerala Folklore Academy, the three-day event that began on October 11 showcases products and folk arts unique to the state. There’s live weaving of baskets and winnowing sieves made by villagers of Killimangalam. There are antiques. In the evening, nadanpattu kalari, mudiyettu and chimmanakali performances enthral visitors. “Kerala’s heritage takes centre stage in ‘Natulsavam’, which aims to make youth aware about various traditions and art forms of Kerala that are on the verge of extinction,” says Dr Remya Ramachandran, Cusat NSS programme coordinator. Fireballs rise in the air as Mudiyettu artists fire on all cylindersKept at the entrance is the headgear used in padayani performance (kolam), made from the spathe of areca palm. Inside, one first sees two tribal women from Mamalakandam village smiling ear-to-ear, while making bamboo products like baskets and cutlery. On the opposite side, Raji Pisharasiar is busy capturing the bamboo craft on her canvas. Malayalam clock ‘Njatuvela’ made by a group from Muzhikulam, live preparation of organic kajal made from puvamkurunthal (Cyanthillium cinereum) and chakilattiya oil, a plethora of stamps by the postal department as well as ‘Eichhotech’, a startup by students that makes all kinds of stuff from the pulp of water hyacinth, are among the umpteen things one can experience at the event. Cusat students have also put up an exhibition of antiques, including Petromax used during World War 1. On Tuesday, the first day, visitors watched the preparations for Padayani. The highlight on Wednesday was ‘kala sadya’, a feast made by the group ‘Annam=oushadam’ using over 20 varieties of edible weed. The second day ended with mudiyettu performed by Kizhillam Unnikrishnan, enacting the battle between Goddess Kali and demon Darika. Thursday, the third and final day, will see a malapulayattam performance by residents of Marayoor Kummittamkuzhi tribal area and chimmanakali by K Kumaran and his team. from Kerala Folklore Academy. Still here? Rush...