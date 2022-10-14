Home Cities Kochi

Footwear warehouse gutted in Kochi

Four fire tenders from Thrikkakara, Gandhi Nagar and Club Road stations rushed to the spot and doused the fire within one hour.

Published: 14th October 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

A heap of burnt footwear outside the company near Pottakuzhy which got gutted due to an electric short circuit on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A warehouse of a footwear company at Ashoka Road near Pottakuzhy was gutted on Thursday. The fire spread in the warehouse of Choice Footwear Material operating on the ground floor of a building around 4 pm. 

Four fire tenders from Thrikkakara, Gandhi Nagar and Club Road stations rushed to the spot and doused the fire within one hour. “Two families are residing in the two-storey building. They spotted the smoke on the ground floor. Soon they alerted neighbours who informed the fire station. Though the fire was doused within 20 minutes, the entire area was covered with smoke. We removed the burnt materials and managed to control the smoke,” a fire and rescue service official said. The timely intervention of residents prevented the spread of fire upstairs. 

“Luckily, the fire could be doused before it spread to the first and second floors where families are residing. We are probing the reason for the fire. The preliminary probe revealed that an electric short circuit led to the fire,” the officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp