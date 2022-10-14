Marine life under threat along Kerala coast

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Illegal trade of dolphin meat is rampant in the southern region of the state, warns a study by the Kerala University’s department of aquatic biology and fisheries. Dolphins are highly endangered and face extinction globally.

Add sea turtles to the illegal trade list. Sea cucumbers, too. These are just pointers to why the conservation of endangered marine species along the 590km Kerala coast has, of late, emerged as a matter of concern.

Lack of awareness among fisherfolk and shoddy enforcement of the Wildlife Protection Act are primary reasons for such violations, note experts. For instance, not many among fishermen, and the general public, are aware that turtles, dolphins and sharks — commonly sighted off the Kerala coast — are endangered species under Schedule (1).

To date, besides registering a few cases, the forest department has not taken effective action, allege conservationists. Better deterrence and a “dedicated marine wing” under the department are paramount, they stress.

‘Slaughter at sea’

“Some fishermen are aware of the endangered species. Yet, when such species get entangled in their nets, they are hesitant to release them back,” says Prof Biju Kumar, head of Kerala University’s aquatic biology department.

“There is evidence of dolphin meat trade happening in southern parts of Kerala. Our survey found that there was frequent transport of dolphins to illegal markets near Kollengode in the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border area.”

A dolphin dives in Pamban Sea near Rameswaram

Small-sized dolphins such as Indian Ocean humpback, Indo-Pacific finless porpoises and striped dolphins are the most common victims of the illegal meat trade, the survey notes. The study recommends deployment of State Biodiversity Board committees in coastal villages for prompt intervention.

Besides enhanced vigil and stringent enforcement of laws, Biju says a mobile app should be developed for reporting stranding of marine mammals or incidents of illegal trade. “When turtles and dolphins get entangled in the nets, the fishermen often slaughter them at sea and bring back chopped meat to the shore to avoid legal issues,” says Biju.

“Turtle meat is not very popular in north Kerala, but there is demand down south. We need to give the fishermen more awareness so that they release endangered species back to the ocean.” Biju adds the forest department should engage “well-trained resources” who have the expertise to identify scheduled species. “This is lacking. Now, even if they book the violators, the offenders often walk free after paying a fine,” he notes.

“During training, officers are not being taught about marine species. We need to strengthen the department first.”

‘Insufficient assistance from the authorities’

Ajith Shankumugham, a Thiruvananthapuram-based fisherman who was involved in the recent rescue of three whale sharks, says, barring some rogue elements, the fishing community at large is “actively involved in conservation activities”.

“Many fishermen are unaware of what needs to be done when turtles or dolphins get entangled in their nets,” he adds. “These species are often found in the deep seas. During cyclonic events, they swim close to the shore and end up in our nets.”

Olive Ridley sea turtle hatchlings on

Thottappally Beach in Alappuzha

Ajith says fisherfolk get little assistance from the authorities when such incidents occur. “We are always the first responders. Even if the authorities concerned come, they mostly do not have the knowledge to deal with such situations,” he says. “Only the forest department responds to our distress calls. And they don’t have the knowledge to identify or rescue these endangered species.”

A senior forest official, however, believes the primary issue is the lack of awareness among the fisherfolk. “We have been giving them awareness classes. More work needs to be done in that area,” he says. “We register cases when such incidents happen. But we cannot fully blame them.”

In Kochi, a joint director of fisheries says the departments concerned have been organising awareness programmes on endangered species. “Training sessions on how to release them are also conducted,” he adds, requesting anonymity.

However, a fisherman at Munambam in Kochi, Ratheesh K, says he has never come across any training or awareness session. “But we are aware that it is illegal to capture endangered species,” he adds.

“There was a time when fisherfolk used to consume the meat of dolphins. Now, most fishermen release them immediately. Sea turtles often get trapped in our nets. We aren’t aware if there’s a specific way to release such species, we just let them free into the water.”

‘Gujarat model’

In association with the forest department, the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) has launched a campaign to conserve whale sharks. It has also released a mobile app for the fisherfolk to record whale shark spottings and rescues.

“We are planning a comprehensive campaign covering the entire coastline of Kerala,” says WTI co-principal investigator (marine projects) Sajan John. “Without the fishing community’s involvement, our efforts will not be fruitful.” The WIT has urged the forest department to sanction ‘conservation incentives’ to fishermen.

“The Gujarat government has been actively promoting conservation activities and the government releases financial incentives for fishermen,” says Sajan. The yearlong campaign extending to Lakshadweep and coastal Karnataka as well aims to connect fisherfolk, coastal village communities, and students for conservation awareness.

With inputs from Mahima Anna Jacob

