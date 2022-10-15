Children of a lesser god 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While criss-crossing Kochi, which is on the cusp of emerging as a metro city, the sight of nomadic children begging or selling knick-knacks at busy junctions and tourist spots is a painful reminder of less equal lives around us. A recent raid by the state labour department had exposed grim tales of children from north India being ‘recruited’ as labourers in Ernakulam. A Childline spokesperson says at least 135 children were rescued from the Ernakulam Junction railway station alone in the 2021-2022 fiscal. About 50 per cent of them came seeking jobs. Whenever alerted about such children, Childline “immediately intervenes”, says the official. “They will either be sent to shelter homes or repatriated as per the direction of the District Child Welfare Committee,” he adds.