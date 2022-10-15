Indian Navy’s Dornier-228 conducts night landing trials at Agatti airfield

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a move to improve air connectivity to Lakshadweep islands, the Navy’s air squadron conducted night landing trials at Agatti airfield on Thursday night. A Dornier-228 aircraft of the Naval Air Squadron successfully carried out maiden night landing at Agatti.

As part of the trials, multiple approaches and landings were carried out from both sides of the runway to validate suitability for operations. The successful night trials would pave way for future operations of Dornier-228 aircraft from Agatti by night which will boost the Navy’s efforts to conduct round-the-clock maritime surveillance, the Navy said in a release.

Located 460 km west of Kochi in the Arabian Sea, the Agatti atoll houses the lone airstrip available in the archipelago.. The Southern Naval Command took the initiative for night landing in coordination with Airport Authority of India and Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

