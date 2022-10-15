St Teresa’s to promote Kadamakudy tourism

By Express News Service

KOCHI: St Teresa’s College has signed an MoU with the Kadamakudy grama panchayat aimed at helping revive, promote and advertise its beautiful locales to a wider audience.The move is in response to the tourism and higher education department’s initiative that tasked college students with the upkeep of select destinations.

The third-year BA Communicative English students have launched a campaign --- Walks of Kochi. “The campaign will see various activities aimed at helping the panchayat become a thriving tourist spot in the district,” said the campaign’s student coordinator Nilu Elizabeth.

A bicycle rally will be the first activity. “The rally will take visitors through the panchayat’s scenic locales,” said Nilu. Food fests and exhibitions like Christmas sale too have been planned as part of the five-month campaign, she said.

“We will help the panchayat in promoting the tourist spots through social media. The aim is to not just spread the word that Kadamakudy is open to tourism and has beautiful sights to see. We will instil the idea of sustainable tourism wherein tourism and environment protection go hand in hand,” said Nilu. The students aim to improve the existing tourism activities in the vicinity, spread awareness regarding sustainable tourism and become an active part of the community.

