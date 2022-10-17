Home Cities Kochi

Kochi corporation to launch food delivery app

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: City residents will get quality food at their doorsteps at a reasonable price in the near future, thanks to the Kochi corporation. The corporation, which serves meals at Rs 10 at its Samruddhi@Kochi kitchen, is now planning to launch an exclusive online food delivery app for the convenience of residents and office-goers. 

This will probably be the first time a local body is coming up with a food delivery app, similar to Zomato and Swiggy. As per the plan, only ‘Pothichoru’ -- from the Samruddhi kitchen -- will be delivered in the initial phase. It is learnt that the corporation has started discussions with mobile app developers in this regard. If things go as per the plan, Kochiites will get a ‘complete meal’ delivered to their doorsteps for around Rs 60. Mayor M Anilkumar told TNIE that the corporation, which is implementing the project along with the Kudumbashree Mission, is focusing mainly on three things for the smoothing functioning and expansion of the project. 

“Currently, our focus is on providing financial stability to the project. Since the government funds are delayed, we cannot always depend on that,” said Anilkumar. 

