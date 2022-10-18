‘Architect of modern Kochi’ revisits his dream city 

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi is one of the “most happening places” when it comes to urban development, according to the founding chairman of Greater Cochin Development Authority, S Krishnakumar. And it is high time for “revisiting and reinventing” city planning, he adds.

The former Union minister, who jumped from Congress to the BJP in 2019, was recently in the city to attend the National Urban Conclave—Bodhi 2022, where he was honoured for his efforts to develop Kochi into a modern city.

Krishnakumar joined the Indian Administrative Service in 1963 and served as the Ernakulam collector in the early seventies. He was known for spearheading land reforms and the family planning programme.

From 1976 to 1980, Krishnakumar helmed GCDA. He played a vital role in the city’s development, and came to be described as the “architect of modern Kochi”.

“During my tenure, I implemented over 34 urban development projects,” he recalls. “Some of the well-known ones include the Changampuzha Park, Cochin (now Indira Gandhi) Co-operative Hospital, Regional Sports Centre (Kadavanthra), and the expansion of Ernakulam Public Library. You can see, GCDA was not only responsible for the infrastructure building, but also socio-cultural development in the city.”

In the early 70s, Krishnakumar adds, a “Greater Cochin master plan” was conceptualised. “It was revolutionary, and included integrated planning,” he says. “Most of the subsequent development herew was based on this master plan.”

Krishnakumar believes it is the “acceptability of Kochi as a developmental destination” that helped bring in major projects such as the Smart City and the Vallarpadam terminal. “I was fortunate enough to contribute to the foundation,” he says.

Krishnakumar highlights that some projects are still stuck in the pipeline. “At the conclave, there was a lot of thrust on reinventing urban development, using emerging technology, and eliminating flaws,” he adds.

“For instance, Kochi still lacks a proper drainage system. I suggested that many of the water-flow channels should be cleared of obstructions. Also, motor pumps should be installed at certain spots to enhance the flow of wastewater.”

Such interventions are the only solution for perennial issues such as waterlogging and the mosquito menace, notes Krishnakumar. “This needs to be addressed while planning projects for the city,” he stresses.

As he prepares to leave for Delhi, Krishnakumar shares one of his “dream projects” the extension of the Marine Drive walkway from High Court, through Thanthonni Thuruthu to Vaduthala.

“This could be a new urban space covering over 1,000 acres, made on the lines of Mumbai’s Marine Drive,” he says. “Similarly, other ambitious projects included a Singapore-model oceanarium and cricket stadium at Edakochi.”

