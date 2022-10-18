Keys of 11 houses in Chellanam handed over

By Express News Service

ingKOCHI: The houses constructed by Muthoot Pappachan Group for 11 families who lost their dwellings in Chellanam during the 2018 natural calamity were handed over to the owners at a function held at St Xavier’s Church Parish Hall , Kandakkadav. MP Hibi Eden handed over the keys and delivered the keynote address. Speaking on the occasion, Hibi said the social welfare activities undertaken by Muthoot Blue in different parts of the country are benefiting thousands of deserving people.

Muthoot Fincorp director Thomas George Muthoot said 11 houses were built in Chellanam as part of various social service projects that Muthoot Pappachan Foundation, the CSR arm of Muthoot Pappachan Group, has been undertaking for years. He also said that 15 more houses would be constructed in the second phase at Chellanam.

Apart from the beneficiaries of these fully reconstructed houses, around ten other families in the area who received immediate assistance from Muthoot for house repair work also participated in the programme. Muthoot Fincorp executive director Thomas Muthoot, Remy Muthoot, Muthoot Microfin manager and Muthoot Pappachan Group corporate strategy and planning manager Susanna Muthoot, Chellanam panchayat president Joseph K L, ward members Mary Lijin and Pius Albi Kalluveetil, Muthoot Capital Services COO Madhu Aloysius, among others, attended.

ingKOCHI: The houses constructed by Muthoot Pappachan Group for 11 families who lost their dwellings in Chellanam during the 2018 natural calamity were handed over to the owners at a function held at St Xavier’s Church Parish Hall , Kandakkadav. MP Hibi Eden handed over the keys and delivered the keynote address. Speaking on the occasion, Hibi said the social welfare activities undertaken by Muthoot Blue in different parts of the country are benefiting thousands of deserving people. Muthoot Fincorp director Thomas George Muthoot said 11 houses were built in Chellanam as part of various social service projects that Muthoot Pappachan Foundation, the CSR arm of Muthoot Pappachan Group, has been undertaking for years. He also said that 15 more houses would be constructed in the second phase at Chellanam. Apart from the beneficiaries of these fully reconstructed houses, around ten other families in the area who received immediate assistance from Muthoot for house repair work also participated in the programme. Muthoot Fincorp executive director Thomas Muthoot, Remy Muthoot, Muthoot Microfin manager and Muthoot Pappachan Group corporate strategy and planning manager Susanna Muthoot, Chellanam panchayat president Joseph K L, ward members Mary Lijin and Pius Albi Kalluveetil, Muthoot Capital Services COO Madhu Aloysius, among others, attended.