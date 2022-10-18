Home Cities Kochi

Keys of 11 houses in Chellanam handed over

He also said that 15 more houses would be constructed in the second phase at Chellanam.

Published: 18th October 2022 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

housing

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ingKOCHI: The houses constructed by Muthoot Pappachan Group for 11 families who lost their dwellings in Chellanam during the 2018 natural calamity were handed over to the owners at a function held at St Xavier’s Church Parish Hall , Kandakkadav. MP Hibi Eden handed over the keys and delivered the keynote address. Speaking on the occasion, Hibi said the social welfare activities undertaken by Muthoot Blue in different parts of the country are benefiting thousands of deserving people.

Muthoot Fincorp director Thomas George Muthoot said 11 houses were built in Chellanam as part of various social service projects that Muthoot Pappachan Foundation, the CSR arm of Muthoot Pappachan Group, has been undertaking for years. He also said that 15 more houses would be constructed in the second phase at Chellanam.

Apart from the beneficiaries of these fully reconstructed houses, around ten other families in the area who received immediate assistance from Muthoot for house repair work also participated in the programme. Muthoot Fincorp executive director Thomas Muthoot, Remy Muthoot, Muthoot Microfin manager and Muthoot Pappachan Group corporate strategy and planning manager Susanna Muthoot, Chellanam panchayat president Joseph K L, ward members Mary Lijin and Pius Albi Kalluveetil, Muthoot Capital Services COO Madhu Aloysius, among others, attended.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
VK Sasikala (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Jayalalithaa’s death: Arumughaswamy Commission finds Sasikala, Ex-Minister, Ex-Health Secretary guilty
Rescue work underway after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)
Seven Kedarnath temple pilgrims feared dead in Uttarakhand helicopter crash
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny appointed new BCCI president, to replace Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp