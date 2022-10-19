Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese Laity Rights Protection Samithi protests removal of protection

The Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese Laity Rights Protection Samithi has come out against the move by the diocese to relinquish the police protection for the Bishop’s House.

KOCHI: The Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese Laity Rights Protection Samithi has come out against the move by the diocese to relinquish the police protection for the Bishop’s House. As no end to the standoff between a group of priests and archdiocese administrator Mar Andrews Thazhathu over the unified Holy Mass seems to be in sight, the move to remove the police protection would endanger the life of the administrator, alleged the samithi members.

According to them, the action of the archdiocese procurator to write a letter to the police seeking recall of the protection under pressure from the rebel priests is tantamount to helping them realise their agenda. At the meeting held by the samithi members, they demanded the dissolution of the administrative committee of the archdiocese that has been helping the anti-Church activities of the rebel priests.

“The administrator should get ready to immediately implement the directives issued by the Pope and also the Synod,” said the laity samithi.Meanwhile, 23 priests, who were issued a show-cause notice, on Tuesday were called to the Bishop’s House to explain their stand.

Image used for representational purpose only.
