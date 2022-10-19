Home Cities Kochi

MVD fumes at Blasters FC’s altered team bus, may stop it in its tracks

Likely to seize vehicle if team uses it again; expert says punishment for colour change illogical

Published: 19th October 2022 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

Blasters FC’s altered team bus

Blasters FC’s altered team bus

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) plans to seize the official team bus of Kerala Blasters FC if it continues to use the altered vehicle to transport players. The department had on Saturday issued a show cause notice to the owner of the bus, which is covered fully in yellow and has giant pictures of the players. The MVD had also asked the team official concerned to turn up before the RTO.

“We’ve already issued a show cause notice to the owner of the stage carriage at Panampilly Nagar on Saturday. We also asked the owner and the club official to appear before the RTO. However, they were not ready to turn up. They even used the same vehicle to transport the players on Sunday,” said an MVD official.

The department decided to crack down on the Blasters after the Kerala High Court ordered to take stringent action against modified buses in the wake of the recent accident at Vadakkanchery in Palakkad.
“They covered the body and even the glasses using lamination. It can’t be allowed. If we find the vehicle on the road, we will take steps to take it into custody,” said a motor vehicle inspector.

Meanwhile, sources in the department said Blasters has already filed an application at the Tripunithura RTO office seeking permission to alter the vehicle. “Based on that, we decided not to slap a fine for alteration. The application is pending before the higher officials. Since the High Court has issued a direction, the department has no other option, but to initiate action against the vehicle,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, a road safety expert opined that action against a bus for changing the colour is not logical.
“There is no scientific study to prove that colour of any bus has caused accident. If there are additional electrical fittings in the vehicle, they should be removed. But in the case of the Blasters’ bus, it is the colour that has created the issue. More accidents in the state are happening due to the unscientific construction and maintenance of the roads, “an expert said, requesting anonymity. Meanwhile, the Kerala Blasters’ officials were not available for comment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Motor Vehicle Department Kerala Blasters FC
India Matters
mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Woman gang-raped brutally in Ghaziabad; another 'Nirbhaya' struggling for life 
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Tharoor's team demands that all votes from UP be deemed invalid
For representational purposes
MP: Youths tonsured, paraded with shoe garlands in Bhind district; 2 accused arrested
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)
India has responsibility to shape global human rights including minority communities: UN chief Guterres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp