Phones of Shafi, Padmam still missing; police scour canal in Changanassery

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The crucial evidence that can unravel the mysterious dealings of Mohammed Shafi, alias Rasheed, key accused in the Elanthoor human sacrifice case, is reportedly missing -- the mobile phones. Tracing of mobile phones of Shafi and one of the victims, Padmam, is now a big challenge for the special investigation team probing the case, according to sources privy to the investigation. They have failed to find the phones even more than a week after Shafi’ arrest.

The evidence collection with the accused will continue at various locations, including Elanthoor, to find out Padmam’s mobile phone, an officer with the investigation team said. Padmam had used her mobile phone when she reached the house of Bhagaval Singh and Laila at Elanthoor on September 26 along with Shafi. The police had collected the call detail records (CDR) of this phone and traced her final location at Elanthoor during the probe into the complaint of her missing.

Shafi who used to make contradictory statements has not divulged more details about his mobile phone which, according to him, belonged to his wife. Shafi used Facebook on this mobile phone to influence the Elanthoor couple. Shafi told the police that the phone was destroyed by his wife during a quarrel between them. Shafi’s wife Nafeesa also said the same to the police. The investigation team, however, suspects that it is possible that the phone was destroyed by Shafi himself when he realised that the investigation was reaching him.

The mobile phone used by Padmam is untraceable from the morning of September 26, the day she was murdered. However, Shafi told the police that he threw the mobile phone into a canal in Changanassery after the murder. “The efforts to trace the mobile phones of Padmam and Shafi are underway,” said Kochi City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju.

The sleuths have recovered several mobile phones as part of the probe. Forensic analysis of these phones is being conducted. The police team carried out searches in the canal in Changanassery with the help of rescue drivers for Padmam’s anklets, which were allegedly thrown by Shafi, on Wednesday.

