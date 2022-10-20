Savage garden: Kochi-native Lakshmi Ashok Kumar's mini jungle of plants

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Imagine walking into a space filled with plants, not just any plants, but carnivorous ones. Lakshmi Ashok Kumar has set up a mini jungle with over 50 species of these plants that eat insects.

“I can’t get enough of their captivating beauty. Though there are other plants in my garden, these species are full of life,” says Lakshmi. It was five years ago that Lakshmi took up gardening as an activity to keep herself engaged. However, her journey with these carnivores happened quite unexpectedly.

“I was trekking in Idukki when I came across a carnivorous plant for the first time. Until then these species were too foreign for me that I believed they could not be found in India. I saw a species called Drosera Indica (or sundew). The dew (liquid to trap insects) formed on top of the leaves was so shiny in the morning sunlight,” says Lakshmi, who is working as a facilitator in the Bhoomi learning community.

Upon returning home she did research on the species. Curious, Lakshmi went to the spot again to learn more about its habitat, and the other plants that grow along with it. Then she collected the seeds.

Though she tried to grow the variety in her space, her efforts went futile. “Carnivorous plants can only grow in a medium that doesn’t have many nutrients, they don’t suck up anything other than water. To provide such a growing condition was tough,” adds Lakshmi. With further research and by connecting with other plant growers, her garden soon started seeing the growth of varied species including Nepenthes (pitcher plant), Venus flytrap, Drosera, Sarracenia, Pinguicula, Utricularia and so on.

“Once Nepenthes grew successfully, I gained the confidence to try out other species. These plants are special to me because they get their nutrients from consuming insects and other arthropods. How interesting!” says Lakshmi.

Some of the Nepenthes is the size of one’s fingers whereas some can grow up to your arm’s length. In her collections, Nepenthes Miranda is the largest and thses have even trapped lizards. Most of Lakshmi’s hours are spent amid these plants, and she is well-versed in how each of them traps its prey.

Trapping Mechanism

Starting off with the commonly seen pitcher plant, she says, “The tendril on the end of each leaf grows into pitchers and traps prey. Jug-like pitchers will be formed on each leaf and one-fourth of them will be filled with a fluid digestive juice. The lips of the plant produce nectar that lures insects. When insects sit on the pitcher, they’ll slip and fall in”.

‘Venus Flytrap’ lays the most fascinating trap. At the end of each leaf, there are flaps. These flaps have small sensors. When the insects sit on it and if the sensors get stimulated, the flap closes. “It doesn’t close completely. But it’ll wait for the prey to move to confirm whether it’s potential food. If the spiky feelers along the edges of the leaves get touched multiple times, they’ll close completely. According to the size of the prey, it’d take from three days to one week to digest. If it was a false trigger, then the lids will open the next day itself,” says Lakshmi.

Whereas most tropical Droseras are an annual plant. “It mostly flowers twice and dies off quickly. When the insect sits on its tentacles, it’ll close very slowly. The insect won’t be able to move as the dew is too sticky,” says Lakshmi.

Terrestrial Utricularia (bladderwort) have 2mm size bladders in their roots and consume the microorganisms in the soil. “It’s found extensively in Kerala and one amongst them is popularly known as Kakkapoovu. Not many know that it is carnivorous,” she adds.

How to grow?

Since they don’t require any soil, Lakshmi grows them on cocopeat. To aerate the medium, perlite and sand are added. “The medium should always be wet and they can grow in humid places with enough sunlight,” adds Lakshmi. She grows them in bog style, which means, in a tub varied plants are grown together and they propagate within.

She even imports seeds from some plants. Pollination is difficult in Nepenthes as it is rare to have both a male and a female together in a garden. “Seeds will be formed only when male and female bloom together. Hence it is cross-pollinated. So it will be a surprise to see what kind of pitcher grows. We cannot predict the shape, colour or size,” says Lakshmi.

It is very difficult for a seed to survive. “Everywhere people grow these plants in sphagnum moss. However, these are expensive. But to germinate seeds I use sphagnum moss as it is sterile. Once the seeds are laid, moss has to be kept wet and covered with a jar or lid. But it needs sunlight. It’ll take two weeks to months to sprout,” explains Lakshmi.

Her space is now a haven for butterflies. The 34-year-old also sells a few of the varieties through her venture ‘Pachabhoomi’.

