Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese priests to boycott Mar Thazhath

KOCHI: The priests of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese are on a warpath. Ninety per cent of the priests of the diocese have decided to follow the path of non-cooperation with the Vatican-appointed administrator Mar Andrews Thazhath. This has further escalated the liturgical dispute within the Syro-Malabar Church.

According to Fr Jose Vailikodath, a senior priest and public relations officer of the Archdiocesan Protection Committee of priests, the decision to not cooperate with the administrator was taken at an informal meeting held on October 18. “During the meeting, Mar Thazhath was deemed unfit for the position and it was decided that the priests will not report to him and obey his instructions on pastoral duties,” he said.

As per the resolution adopted by the priests, the administrator and his officials will not be invited to any parish or other Church-run institutions. “It has been decided to end the practice of priests reporting to the Archbishop’s House on any matter related to the administration of the parishes even those requiring the consent of the archbishop.

According to Fr Jose, their actions should not be misconstrued as a revolt against the hierarchy. “We are not against the person but some of his actions. He is not ready to listen to the priests. In a recent senate meeting, he had walked out when a particular issue was taken for discussion. That is not an action expected of a person occupying such a position,” he added.

The priests’ decision comes in the backdrop of the move made by Mar Thazhath on October 17. He had with the help of the police entered the Archbishop’s House. The issues that required the permission of the archbishop, the priest said in a statement, “would be decided at the Forane level”.

