Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese priests to boycott Mar Thazhath

This has further escalated the liturgical dispute within the Syro-Malabar Church.

Published: 21st October 2022 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The priests of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese are on a warpath. Ninety per cent of the priests of the diocese have decided to follow the path of non-cooperation with the Vatican-appointed administrator Mar Andrews Thazhath. This has further escalated the liturgical dispute within the Syro-Malabar Church.

According to Fr Jose Vailikodath, a senior priest and public relations officer of the Archdiocesan Protection Committee of priests, the decision to not cooperate with the administrator was taken at an informal meeting held on October 18. “During the meeting, Mar Thazhath was deemed unfit for the position and it was decided that the priests will not report to him and obey his instructions on pastoral duties,” he said.

As per the resolution adopted by the priests, the administrator and his officials will not be invited to any parish or other Church-run institutions. “It has been decided to end the practice of priests reporting to the Archbishop’s House on any matter related to the administration of the parishes even those requiring the consent of the archbishop.

According to Fr Jose, their actions should not be misconstrued as a revolt against the hierarchy. “We are not against the person but some of his actions. He is not ready to listen to the priests. In a recent senate meeting, he had walked out when a particular issue was taken for discussion. That is not an action expected of a person occupying such a position,” he added.

The priests’ decision comes in the backdrop of the move made by Mar Thazhath on October 17. He had with the help of the police entered the Archbishop’s House. The issues that required the permission of the archbishop, the priest said in a statement, “would be decided at the Forane level”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese Mar Andrews Thazhath Syro-Malabar Church
India Matters
Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
'Where have we reached in the name of religion?': SC expresses angst over hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Joblessness peaks in India during festive season
After Deepavali revelry, prepare for traffic challan bomb in TN
A file photo of water being released from KRS dam in Mandya district
Karnataka releases ‘highest’ water to TN in 48 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp