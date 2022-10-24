Home Cities Kochi

Fake WFH job offer: Woman loses Rs 9.6 lakh

Police suspect New Delhi-based fake job scammers behind the incident

Published: 24th October 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

money fraud

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Beware of work-from-home (WFH) job offers through social media platforms as many aspirants are becoming easy targets of cyber fraudsters. In a recent incident, a Chottanikara resident lost around Rs 9.68 lakh after she applied for a job, having seen an advertisement on Facebook which claimed to be regarding Amazon recruitment.

The Ernakulam rural cyber police have registered a case based on the complaint of the 27-year-old homemaker. The police suspect the involvement of New Delhi-based fake job scammers behind the incident.

“The cybercrime took place between September 11 and 24. The woman after witnessing an advertisement through Facebook about Amazon recruitment clicked the link. Soon, she received a WhatsApp message from a mobile number 9620275256. She was told that she will be assigned a job related to sales of products through a website named kkt999.in,” a police officer said.

She was told that she has to invest a small amount in procuring the products on the website. Her task is to sell these products. On completing the task, double the invested money and commission for the sale would be paid, she was told.

“We suspect that the woman was taken into confidence after she received returns by investing a small amount initially. Expecting high returns, she paid `9.68 lakh from her two bank accounts and Google Pay on various occasions between September 11 and 24. But no returns were paid. Now, the person who was in touch with her is also not reachable on phone,” an officer said.

The police have registered cases under Section IPC 420 for cheating and Information Technology Act Section 66D for cheating by personation using computer devices. A case is registered against David and Rajan Prasad Thakur, who are believed to be based in New Delhi.

“The bank accounts and UPI address to which the amount was sent by the victim are being tracked. We are also checking with Facebook regarding the bogus job advertisement in circulation,” an officer said.
Meanwhile, the Cyberdome of Kerala Police has come up with an awareness video about job fraudsters swindling money as well as personal information.

The Cyberdome officials said there are cases related to leakage of personal information reported in various states including Kerala.“The cyber fraudsters approach people with job offers. Later, they engage in private chats using various apps. These apps often steal information from the computer or mobile phone. Even bank accounts, passwords and email ids would be leaked,” an officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
recruitment scam fraud Job fraud
India Matters
Image used for representational Image. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Rozgar mela admission of India’s job crisis
All-rounder who answered India's Call: Hardik Pandya in action during the India-Pak humdinger at Melbourne on October 23, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Pandya becomes 1st Indian to cross 1000 T20I runs and bag 50 wickets
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Uttarakhand: Woman gets triple talaq for refusing to go to Saudi on fake passport and stay with stranger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
UP: Dalit man thrashed, tonsured for 'stealing' toilet seat; BJP leader among 3 held

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp