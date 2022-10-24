Fake WFH job offer: Woman loses Rs 9.6 lakh

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Beware of work-from-home (WFH) job offers through social media platforms as many aspirants are becoming easy targets of cyber fraudsters. In a recent incident, a Chottanikara resident lost around Rs 9.68 lakh after she applied for a job, having seen an advertisement on Facebook which claimed to be regarding Amazon recruitment.

The Ernakulam rural cyber police have registered a case based on the complaint of the 27-year-old homemaker. The police suspect the involvement of New Delhi-based fake job scammers behind the incident.

“The cybercrime took place between September 11 and 24. The woman after witnessing an advertisement through Facebook about Amazon recruitment clicked the link. Soon, she received a WhatsApp message from a mobile number 9620275256. She was told that she will be assigned a job related to sales of products through a website named kkt999.in,” a police officer said.

She was told that she has to invest a small amount in procuring the products on the website. Her task is to sell these products. On completing the task, double the invested money and commission for the sale would be paid, she was told.

“We suspect that the woman was taken into confidence after she received returns by investing a small amount initially. Expecting high returns, she paid `9.68 lakh from her two bank accounts and Google Pay on various occasions between September 11 and 24. But no returns were paid. Now, the person who was in touch with her is also not reachable on phone,” an officer said.

The police have registered cases under Section IPC 420 for cheating and Information Technology Act Section 66D for cheating by personation using computer devices. A case is registered against David and Rajan Prasad Thakur, who are believed to be based in New Delhi.

“The bank accounts and UPI address to which the amount was sent by the victim are being tracked. We are also checking with Facebook regarding the bogus job advertisement in circulation,” an officer said.

Meanwhile, the Cyberdome of Kerala Police has come up with an awareness video about job fraudsters swindling money as well as personal information.

The Cyberdome officials said there are cases related to leakage of personal information reported in various states including Kerala.“The cyber fraudsters approach people with job offers. Later, they engage in private chats using various apps. These apps often steal information from the computer or mobile phone. Even bank accounts, passwords and email ids would be leaked,” an officer said.

