Home Cities Kochi

76-year-old man donates land to Kochi corporation for hospital, road  

Land in the prime city areas is sold in square feet, but that did not deter K L Joseph Aloysious from handing over 20 cents of land in Thevara to the Kochi corporation for free.

Published: 26th October 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

K L Joseph Aloysious with Mayor M Anil Kumar.

K L Joseph Aloysious with Mayor M Anil Kumar.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Land in the prime city areas is sold in square feet, but that did not deter K L Joseph Aloysious from handing over 20 cents of land in Thevara to the Kochi corporation for free. The former KSEB engineer gave away his 20 cents to set up a Primary Health Care Centre at Thevara and to widen the road at Konthuruthy.

“A case has been going on over the land at the High Court for the past 22 years,” said Aloysius.
“The corporation had built an industrial unit in 7 cents  in 2000, thinking it was ‘puramboke’ land. Initially, I filed a petition in the High Court against the corporation. Then, I decided withdraw the case hand over the land to the corporation,” said the 76-year-old.

Aloysius had only one condition The land must be used to construct a health centre. “When my mother wrote the will, she gave 50 cents to me. Of that, I had given 42.75 cents to 12 landless tenants living on the property years ago,” said Aloysious.

Another reason to hand over the land, he said, was that only his 7 cents remained like a ‘Bhargavi Nilayam’ (a usage in Malayalam indicating an abandoned house).

“It was during my late mother’s 90th birth anniversary that the councillor of the area approached me again, requesting me to give the land to the corporation. Had my mother been alive, she would have wanted me to give the land for a better cause,” Aloysious said.

Apart from this, 13.5 cents of land were given to the corporation for widening the Konthuruthy Road. Aloysious handed over the documents to Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp