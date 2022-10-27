Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Two Odisha men crushed to death under concrete slab

Incident occurred while the duo was demolishing a two-storey house in Maradu | Deceased were daily wage employees, says contractor

Published: 27th October 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Police and Kochi corporation officials inspecting the house that collapsed on Wednesday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two Odisha natives died after a concrete slab fell on them while demolishing a two-storey house at Maradu in Kochi on Wednesday. The deceased are Sushant Kumar Naik, 37, son of Kantharu Naik in Badagada village, and Sankar Naik, 25, of Kusunagadia village, both in Ganjam district.

The incident took place around 11am when the house ‘Krishna Harsham’ located close to Petta-Kundannoor road was being demolished. The house was owned by Upendra Ram and wife Radha who recently sold it. As part of the property sale agreement, a contractor named Ansar of Nettoor was given the contract to demolish the old building. “I passed through this place while on the way to Tripunithura. I saw some police personnel running towards the compound of the house. I parked the bike and joined them. There were three workers at the place who told us that a concrete slab fell on two of their co-workers. Though we tried to lift the slab, it was too heavy. So, we stopped some tipper lorries to get the rope and lifting equipment. By the time, the Fire and Rescue Services unit arrived,” Shanvas Edavil, aka Navas, of Nettoor said.

Madhu Menon, another resident who took part in the rescue operation, said it took more than half an hour to remove the concrete slab and take out the duo. “There was hardly any space between the walls to lift the concrete slab. The rescue team reached the spot within 15 minutes. But the lifting of the concrete slab took some time. The other three workers are still under trauma following the incident,” he said.

A unit each of Fire and Rescue Services from Tripunithura and Gandhi Nagar reached the spot. “When we lifted the slab, both workers were buried under the debris  We lifted the slab using a hydraulic jack. Though they were rushed to the hospital, they were declared brought dead,” said Sambhu Namboothiri, assistant fire station officer, Tripunithura.

The bodies were later shifted to Ernakulam General Hospital for postmortem procedure. Contractor Ansar said that the deceased were daily wage employees. However, he will be taking the initiative to send the bodies to Odisha.

“We have informed their relatives. Once the postmortem examination is over, we will take measures to transport the bodies to their native places. Both were residing at Nettoor and they worked for various contractors,” Ansar said.

A case under CrPC 174 has been registered for unnatural death. There is no case against the contractor. The police sealed the house compound and started an investigation. A report from Fire and Rescue Services Department will be sought.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Death Building under demolition
India Matters
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy, Rega Kantarao and Pilot Rohith Reddy. (Photo | Express)
Operation Lotus in Telangana thwarted, 3 held for allegedly luring TRS MLAs 
The living myth of Amitabh Bachchan
Khadi store Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Khadi logs Rs 1.15 lakh crore turnover on back of soaring global demand 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp