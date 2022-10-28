Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Metro on a roll: Ridership crossed 1 lakh on ISL match days

Kochi Metro is also extending the train timings to facilitate  football enthusiasts.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Blasters’ matches have drawn the highest number of spectators to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Over 35,000 people from across the state came down to watch the Blasters’ game. As the ISL matches attract a huge crowd to the city, over 1 lakh footfalls were witnessed on Metro Rail on match days boosting the metro’s revenue. On October 7, the first match in the city saw a footfall of 1,04,654, and the second match held on October 26, 2022, registered a ridership of 1,01240.

After the addition of two more stations—Vadakekotta and S N Junction—the average ridership has hit around 75,000 per day. “On match days, most people opt for Metro Rail to avoid traffic blocks and access the stadium easily,” said a KMRL official.

Kochi Metro is also extending the train timings to facilitate football enthusiasts. “During ISL match days in Kaloor, the last train will depart from JLN Stadium Metro station towards Aluva and SN Junction at 11.30 pm. Special arrangements have been made at JLN Stadium Metro station during matches,” stated an official release from KMRL.

