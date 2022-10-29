231g of gold hidden inside aircraft seized at Kochi Airport

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In yet another incident of rackets hiding gold inside aircraft, Customs on Friday found gold in compound form kept concealed under the seat cushion of an international flight at Kochi airport.

“In a search conducted in a flight which came from Abu Dhabi, a packet suspected to be gold in compound form was recovered. It weighed around 231 grams. The approximate value of the gold is around Rs 8.75 lakh,” said an officer of Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU).

The customs also foiled two other attempts by couriers to smuggle in gold. Gold compound having a total weight of 1,156 grams was found from a passenger who landed at Kochi from Dubai. The In the other seizure, 984 grams of gold was seized from a group of four passengers who arrived in Kochi from Abu Dhabi.

