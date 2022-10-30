Kochi: Patient dies as ambulance overturns near Kaloor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 65-year-old patient died after the ambulance in which she was being taken to a city hospital overturned when it applied sudden brake to save the life of a motorist who took an abrupt U-turn near Kaloor junction on Saturday.

Vineetha, wife of Narayanan of North Paravur, died while she was being shifted from North Paravoor Don Bosco Hospital to Lisie Hospital in the city after her health condition worsened. While her husband suffered minor injuries in the accident, the driver of the ambulance escaped unhurt.

The incident took place around 3.30pm. “We were proceeding to Lisie Hospital from the Edappally side. However, as the vehicle approached the Kaloor junction, a motorist abruptly made a U-turn without noticing our vehicle.

To avoid hitting him, I applied brakes, but the vehicle overturned, “said ambulance driver Sreekesh K B.The local people who rushed to the spot lifted the vehicle, and the same ambulance took Vineetha to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

