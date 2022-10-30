Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Patient dies as ambulance overturns near Kaloor

The incident took place around 3.30pm.The incident took place around 3.30pm.

Published: 30th October 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 65-year-old patient died after the ambulance in which she was being taken to a city hospital overturned when it applied sudden brake to save the life of a motorist who took an abrupt U-turn near Kaloor junction on Saturday.

Vineetha, wife of Narayanan of North Paravur, died while she was being shifted from North Paravoor Don Bosco Hospital to Lisie Hospital in the city after her health condition worsened. While her husband suffered minor injuries in the accident, the driver of the ambulance escaped unhurt.

The incident took place around 3.30pm. “We were proceeding to Lisie Hospital from the Edappally side. However, as the vehicle approached the Kaloor junction, a motorist abruptly made a U-turn without noticing our vehicle.

To avoid hitting him, I applied brakes, but the vehicle overturned, “said ambulance driver Sreekesh K B.The local people who rushed to the spot lifted the vehicle, and the same ambulance took Vineetha to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Accident
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp