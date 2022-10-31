Home Cities Kochi

Ganja seized from school security cabin in Kochi, counselling soon for students

The excise department will hold a counselling session at a public school at Thangalam near Kothamangalam after ganja was recovered from the cabin of a security employee on Saturday night.

Published: 31st October 2022 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs, Drug peddling, Ganja

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The excise department will hold a counselling session at a public school at Thangalam near Kothamangalam after ganja was recovered from the cabin of a security employee on Saturday night. A team from the excise Kothamangalam unit conducted a search at the cabin of Saju Biju, a native of Pala, who was working as a security guard at the school after receiving a tip-off that he was into ganja peddling activities.

The team arrested five persons while three, including Saju, managed to escape from the site. The investigation team is searching for Saju, Yasin alias Kochery of Nelikuzhy and Thrikkariyoor native Pradeep. The arrested are Vadatupara natives Shafeeq, Asanth, Ashiq and Muneer and Kuthukuzhy native Harikrishnan.

The excise team recovered 140 g of ganja from the security cabin and bike of Yasin. According to Excise Assistant Commissioner B Tennymon, the search was launched following information received by preventive officer K A Niyas that Saju was involved in the sale of ganja among students.

“We have decided to hold a counselling session for all students to find out whether anyone became a target of the gang. It is revealed that Yasin is a known drug peddler in the area. His presence on the school premises is also a cause for concern. We have spoken to school authorities, and they agreed to cooperate with us,” he said.

A surprising fact for the excise team was that CCTV cameras on the school premises and building were found dysfunctional. “It is a reputed school in the Kothamangalam area. There are CCTV cameras in the school, but none of them were functional. If the cameras had worked, we could have checked whether Saju supplied ganja or other drugs to students,” an excise officer said.

Going by the quantity of ganja seized, the accused persons will get bail, but the excise officials have decided to produce them before the court as the contraband was seized from the premises. “Our cyber wing will trace the absconding persons. We also recovered plastic covers in which ganja was sold in small quantities,” an officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganja Excise department Ganja peddling Student counselling
India Matters
Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (PTI)
Collapsed Morbi suspension bridge had reopened 5 days back after repair work; lacked 'fitness' certificate
DJB official takes bath from Yamuna water on Sunday to make a point that the river is not toxic | PTI
Delhi Jal Board official bathes with sprayed Yamuna water to prove BJP MP Verma wrong
Puri seer Swami Nischalananda Saraswati
Puri seer’s remarks on Christ irk Christians in Chhattisgarh
PM Modi Gets emotional on Morbi Incident during address to Officer Trainees of 97th Common Foundation Course at culmination of Aarambh at Kevadia. (Photo | EPS)
My heart goes out to victims of Morbi tragedy: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp