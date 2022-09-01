Mattanchery to Kochi: Boat service expected to resume by year-end

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For the past four years, the residents of Mattanchery have been finding it difficult to commute to Kochi city and back after the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) stopped operating boats to the region. Reason: the shallow backwater prevents SWTD boats from docking there.

According to an official with the irrigation department, which is responsible for dredging and deepening the area, the construction of a new jetty at Mattanchery is expected to be completed within the next few months.

“Once the new jetty and related work is over, we are optimistic of resuming the boat service to Mattanchery by the end of the year,” the official said.An SWTD official said silt accumulated near the jetty as a result of the 2018 flood.

“We’re unable to dock the boat near the Mattanchery jetty. The services are currently terminated at the embarkation (Terminal) jetty. Several letters requesting dredging and deepening of the area were sent to the irrigation department. But they began work on a new jetty only recently,” the official said.

Currently, the boat service from the Ernakulam jetty stops near the embarkation station and then heads to Fort Kochi.“Most people who depended on boats now commute to work by road, taking an hour instead of less than 20 minutes by boat,” said 61-year-old Abbas, a regular commuter.

The irrigation department official said dredging and deepening will be carried out along with the completion of the jetty.“The pandemic and the monsoon caused a delay in the commencement of the work. A total of Rs 99 lakh will be spent on the construction of the jetty and related work,” the official added.

Meanwhile, members of the West Kochi Boat Passengers’ Association said several boat jetties in the city are in bad condition.“The officials have turned a blind eye towards the pathetic condition of the Fort Kochi boat jetty. Thousands of tourists opt to take a boat ride to reach Fort Kochi, one of the major tourist attractions in the city, from the mainland,” said an association member.

