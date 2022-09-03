Home Cities Kochi

After a six-year trial, assault convict’s sentence out: Stay in court for a day

A Judicial first class magistrate court in Kochi awarded simple imprisonment to a Thammanam native by asking him to remain in the court for a day.

Published: 03rd September 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: A judicial first class magistrate court in Kochi awarded simple imprisonment to a Thammanam native by asking him to remain in the court for a day. Venugopal was convicted for assaulting his neighbour, a retired Intelligence Bureau officer, in 2016.

Venugopal, who resides at the Labour Colony Road, was found guilty under IPC Section 323 for causing hurt voluntarily. The maximum punishment under it is one-year imprisonment or a fine of Rs 1,000. The trial that commenced in November 2016 ended on August 30, 2022. Seven witnesses and as many documents were examined.

The prosecution case was that, after his neighbour informed the police about Venugopal’s assault on wife, he abused the former IB officer in public and assaulted him in front of a ration shop on May 7, 2016. He sustained injuries. The case was registered against Venugopal and he was apprehended on May 24, 2016. He was granted bail the same day.

During the trial, one eyewitness was examined but she did not support the prosecution version while another said he had only hearsay knowledge about the incident.

“The evidence of the complainant regarding his injury, the incident and the version that it was done by the accused were corroborated by the medical evidence as well. Though the other eyewitnesses did not support the prosecution case, it cannot be said that the proof available before the court is unreliable. In fact, causing pain is sufficient to attract IPC Section 323,” Magistrate Selmath R M observed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)
Twitter war erupts between Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar DM
Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister (Photo | Express)
Will get you booted into prison: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali tells woman activist
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Google purges record 137,657 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in India
Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Rajasthan: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp