Eight Russian universities keen on cooperation with Cusat

The announcement was made during the visit of Denis Alipov, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to India, to Cusat on Friday.

Published: 03rd September 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 07:09 AM

Cochin University of Science and Technology (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Taking another huge step in Indo-Russian academic collaborations and internationalisation of higher education, eight Russian universities have expressed interest in establishing academic cooperation with Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).

The announcement was made during the visit of Denis Alipov, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to India, to Cusat on Friday. “The collaborations are expected to improve global institutional ranking, and quality of teaching and learning processes,” a release said here.

Stressing that the Russian Embassy would always enthusiastically support research and educational cooperation, the Ambassador noted that his country was happy to promote international ties in education, culture and tourism in India that would benefit its Russian counterparts as well. Russia, he said, is keen to learn more about the Indian model of scientific education and the international marketing of the country’s strong education system.

St Petersburg Electro-Technical University (ETU), Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping, North-Caucasus Federal University, Industrial University of Tyumen, Siberian Transport University, Nizhny Novgorod State Technical University, Orenburg State Medical University and North-Western State Medical University in Russia have expressed interest in collaborating with Cusat on various areas under ETU’s ‘LETI’ cooperation. ETU ‘LETI’ is one of the leading centres of higher education and research in Russia.

During the visit, the Ambassador was welcomed by Dr K N Madhusoodanan, Vice Chancellor, Dr  P G Sankaran, Pro-Vice Chancellor, and Dr V Meera, Registrar, Cusat. The Ambassador also discussed the MoU signed between the St Petersburg Electro-Technical University in Russia and the Department of Ship Technology, Cusat, during an interaction with the faculty.

