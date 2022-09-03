Prosecution told to produce diary in Civic Chandran case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the prosecution to furnish the case diary in the sexual assault case registered against social activist and writer Civic Chandran. The court declined to stay the order granting anticipatory bail in the case registered by Koyilandy police. The court posted the hearing in the case to September 15.

Justice Mary Joseph issued the order when the appeals filed by the victim and the state government, seeking to cancel the bail granted by the Kozhikode sessions court, came up for hearing. While granting bail to Chandran, the sessions court had observed that the offence under SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) will not prima facie stand against the accused.

The prosecution alleged that the accused sexually assaulted the complainant and that he had outraged her modesty with the knowledge that she belonged to a scheduled caste.

