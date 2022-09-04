Home Cities Kochi

As new stations open, Kochi Metro ridership nearing one lakh

With the Kochi Metro extending its services to SN Junction from Thursday, the daily ridership is on the rise.

Published: 04th September 2022 07:10 AM

kochi metro

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Kochi Metro extending its services to SN Junction from Thursday, the daily ridership is on the rise. According to Kochi Metro officials, the ridership crossed 80,000 on Friday while as of 9pm on Saturday, the ridership had crossed  81,291. With this, Kochi Metro is inching closer to achieving its goal of increasing the daily ridership to one lakh.

“As of now, we are aiming to achieve one lakh ridership. With the new metro stations being opened, we are hopeful of achieving the goal. By now, Kochiites have understood that they can rely on metro trains. Earlier, the daily ridership was around 65,000. Now, it has increased,” said a Kochi Metro official.

The Phase-1 A, first stretch from Vadakkekota-SN Junction was opened for the public on Thursday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With the connectivity easing from Aluva-SN Junction -- connecting Tripunithura too -- the commuters are relieved.

“It was a long wait for the stations to get opened. Now, commuting to work has become very easy. I park my scooter at Vadakkekotta metro station and go to my office at MG Road. It is hassle-free and saves time as well,” said Sujitha M, a resident of Tripunithura.

Meanwhile, the works of the proposed Phase-2 corridor of Kochi Metro from JLN Stadium station to Infopark, Kakkanad, is expected to begin soon. It will cover 11.2km.The Phase-2 stretch will have 11 metro stations. The Phase-1 extension is the first stretch of work directly taken up by Kochi Metro Rail Limited. With the inauguration of Phase-IA, Kochi Metro covers a distance of at least 27km with 24 stations on the route. As many as 81,291 people travelled in Kochi Metro till 9pm.

