No salary for three months, HIL employees stage agitation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Protesting non-payment of salary for three months, employees of Hindustan Insecticides Ltd (HIL) staged an agitation and blocked top brass of the factory, including unit head Pramod D Sankpal.

With the Union government accepting the Niti Aayog recommendation to shut down the units in Kerala and Punjab, the employees are facing an uncertain future.

The salaries of the employees have not been paid since June. There are 71 regular employees and 24 temporary staff at HIL Udyogamandal. The security staff had resigned in the last months as their salary was not paid for six months.

Joint Trade Union of HIL workers organised the protest. The meeting at the factory gate was inaugurated by INTUC Ernakulam district president K K Ibrahimkutty. HIL Workers Union (INTUC) secretary V A Sakeer presided over the meet. CITU district joint secretary Mujeeb Rehman, area president Mohanan and HIL Employees Union (CITU) unit secretary B Manoj spoke. Following the hour-long protest, the management held talks with the union leaders and agreed to pay one month salary within two days.

