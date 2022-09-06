Pregnant woman ends life at husband’s house in North Paravoor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 24-year-old woman, reportedly two months pregnant, was found hanging at her husband’s house in North Paravoor on Sunday. The relatives of the deceased Amala Vijayan, wife of Ranjith have alleged mental torture by her husband and in-laws.

The North Paravoor police have registered a case of unnatural death and a probe is on to ascertain the reason behind the death of Amala, a native of Vallakadavu in Thiruvananthapuram. Her husband is an autorickshaw driver, a police officer said.

“They married in August 2020 and were living along with Ranjith’s parents. A preliminary investigation revealed that she died between noon and 1.30pm at the house of her husband on Sunday,” said an officer.

The police said the family members found her hanging from the ceiling fan of the bedroom.

They rushed her to the Paravoor taluk hospital where she was declared dead. “It appears a case of suicide. However, no suicide note has been recovered. The police will search the house and prepare a detailed mahasar before establishing the cause of death. There are reports she was two months pregnant. But that is yet to be confirmed,” said the officer.

He said the woman’s family members have reached North Paravoor. The inquest procedures were held under the supervision of the tahasildar. “We will look into all angles including the possibility of the woman facing any harassment from the in-laws,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lavanya, a relative of the deceased, told reporters that her husband’s family did not allow her to use even a mobile phone and she had not spoken to her family members in Thiruvananthapuram during the past six months. “The parents didn’t even know she was pregnant,” Lavanya said. An FIR was registered after recording her statement. The body will be handed over to the kin after postmortem.

(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

