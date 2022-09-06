Home Cities Kochi

Pregnant woman ends life at husband’s house in North Paravoor

A 24-year-old woman, reportedly two months pregnant, was found hanging at her husband’s house in North Paravoor on Sunday.

Published: 06th September 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Amala Vijayan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 24-year-old woman, reportedly two months pregnant, was found hanging at her husband’s house in North Paravoor on Sunday. The relatives of the deceased Amala Vijayan, wife of Ranjith have alleged mental torture by her husband and in-laws.

The North Paravoor police have registered a case of unnatural death and a probe is on to ascertain the reason behind the death of Amala, a native of Vallakadavu in Thiruvananthapuram. Her husband is an autorickshaw driver, a police officer said. 

“They married in August 2020 and were living along with Ranjith’s parents. A preliminary investigation revealed that she died between noon and 1.30pm at the house of her husband on Sunday,” said an officer.
The police said the family members found her hanging from the ceiling fan of the bedroom.

They rushed her to the Paravoor taluk hospital where she was declared dead. “It appears a case of suicide. However, no suicide note has been recovered. The police will search the house and prepare a detailed mahasar before establishing the cause of death. There are reports she was two months pregnant. But that is yet to be confirmed,” said the officer.

He said the woman’s family members have reached North Paravoor. The inquest procedures were held under the supervision of the tahasildar. “We will look into all angles including the possibility of the woman facing any harassment from the in-laws,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lavanya, a relative of the deceased, told reporters that her husband’s family did not allow her to use even a mobile phone and she had not spoken to her family members in Thiruvananthapuram during the past six months. “The parents didn’t even know she was pregnant,” Lavanya said. An FIR was registered after recording her statement. The body will be handed over to the kin after postmortem.

(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pregnant woman suicide
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp