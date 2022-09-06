Home Cities Kochi

Vallarpadam Bible convention begins

The Vallarpadam Bible Convention was inaugurated by Archbishop of Verapoly Mar Joseph Kalathiparambil at the Vallarpadam Basilica on Sunday. 

Church

By Express News Service

The convention is held in preparation for the feast of Vallarpadathamma. Fr Daniel Poovannathil, director of Mount Carmel Retreat Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, and his team will lead the services till September 7. The motto of this year’s convention is ‘Lord, increase our faith’. The Kerala Catholic Church is celebrating this year as the ‘Church Renewal Year’. 

Meanwhile, the Marian Pilgrimage will be conducted on September 11. Also, this year’s feast of Vallarpadathamma will begin from September 16. The festival will conclude on September 24. 

