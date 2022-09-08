Gangsters knew passenger concealed gold in rectum, reveals police probe

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The gold smuggling racket behind the abduction of a person who arrived from Oman at the Kochi airport on August 6 was fully aware where the passenger had hidden the gold, which even the customs could not find, a police investigation has revealed. The abductors took the passenger -- Hafsal, a Thrissur native -- straight to the toilet of a petrol pump at Moonnu Peedika in Thrissur and removed one kg of gold from his rectum, according to the probe report.

“Investigation has revealed that gold-smuggling racket insiders are leaking all details about the carriers and their modus-operandi in concealing gold to rival rackets back home. Even if the carriers escape the customs surveillance at airports, rival gang members are ready to pounce on them,” a senior police officer said.

The accused abducted him around 6.25am in a taxi car bearing the registration no ‘KL­18E-­2700. After the gold was removed, Hafsal was taken to a hotel in Thalassery and kept in confinement there. The police have arrested Dinesh R, 32, of Pandhakkakara, Mahi; Ajmal K, 27, Libin B, 32, and Shrilal, 30, all three belonging to Panoor, Kannur; Najeeb, 22, of Chokli, Kannur, and Ashif P, 46, of Aniyaram, Kannur. A detailed probe is on to nab the remaining racket members.

“Ashif melted the gold after the other accused handed it over to him,” said the officer. A few other cases have been registered against the accused in other police stations, he added.

