Home Cities Kochi

Union govt gives green light to Kochi Metro’s phase II

Central and state governments to pump in Rs 274.90 crore as equity in the project

Published: 08th September 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Metro Rail. (File Photo)

Kochi Metro Rail. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved Kochi Metro rail’s phase II --- from JLN Stadium to Infopark via Kakkanad putting the Rs 1,957.05-crore project on fast track. Modi, during his visit to Kochi last week, had laid the foundation stone for phase II. “The preparatory works, including road widening of Seaport-Airport Road, for phase II  are progressing well,” an official release said.

Acknowledging the fast clearance by the union cabinet, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a letter to Modi, said the approval is a great support for the development of the state’s urban transport infrastructure. “I express my sincere thanks on behalf of the people and government of Kerala for the approval of the second phase of Kochi Metro from JLN Stadium to Infopark via Kakkanad,” said Pinarayi.

The government also revealed the funding pattern of phase II. Under the plan, the Centre and state governments will pump in Rs 274.90 crore as equity in the project. They will each have a 16.23% contribution through this fund infusion. Similarly, the Union government and the state will provide Rs 63.85 crore each (3.77%) as subordinate debt for 50% of central taxes to phase II.  The loan from bilateral/multilateral agencies forms Rs 1,016.24 crore (60%). The total cost excluding land, resettlement & rehabilitation, etc, will come to Rs 1,693.74 crore.

The other cost components are -- state taxes to be borne by the state (Rs 94.19 crore), interest during construction for loan and front-end fees to be borne by the state (Rs 39.56 crore) and PPP components like automatic fare collection (Rs 46.88 crore).

Justifying the need for phase II, the official release said the population of Kochi metropolitan area, which was 20.8 lakh in 2013, is estimated to go up to 33.12 lakh by 2031. Phase II will have a length of 11.17 km and 11 stations. Phase I, from Aluva to Tripunithura terminal, is 26.8-km long, the last 1.2km of which is being built. It currently has 23 stations.

Phase ii

  • It will have a length of 11.17 km and 11 stations.  
  • Prime Minister Modi  during his visit to Kochi last week, had laid the foundation stone for phase II.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Metro
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp