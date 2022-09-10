Onam treat for Kochiites: Metro offers attractive discounts and giveaways

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has offered passengers and the public the opportunity to win prizes this Onam season. On September 14, KMRL will organise a Pookkalam competition at Edappally metro station. KMRL offers Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000, and Rs 2,000 in prizes and free travel in the metro for 15 days to members of the teams securing first, second, and third places, respectively. Registration for the competition is open till Sunday. Each team can have five to eight members. Each participating team will get Rs1,000 for buying flowers.

Besides, Kochi Metro is also organising a Digital Pookkalam competition. The designs of the pookkalam can be sent by September 25. For details on participating in the contest, visit Kochi Metro website. Various business outlets operating at various metro stations have also offered attractive discounts to the public. To avail of the following discounts, passengers need to show tickets for travel in the metro on September 9, 10 and 11.

There is a 10% discount on the purchase of products above Rs 300 from Srini farms operating at Kaloor metro station, 10% discount on purchases above Rs 999 at Van Heusen outlet at Kadavanthra station, and 10% on all services at Mirror Magic salon at Edappally metro station and 10% for bills above `100 at Nila restaurant operating at the station.

Athira and Aushadhi stores at Elamkulam metro station offer a `10% discount on products costing Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 and for purchases above Rs 1,000 will get a free round-trip ticket from Aluva to Petta, while 10% discount is offered by Mr Loco operating at MG Road and Palarivattom stations. Those who purchase five metro tickets will get a free kulfi from the Kulfi shop at Lulu Mall. McDonald’s at Aluva metro station has also offered various discounts.

