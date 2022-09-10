Home Cities Kochi

Onam treat for Kochiites: Metro offers attractive discounts and giveaways

Besides, Kochi Metro is also organising a Digital Pookkalam competition.

Published: 10th September 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has offered passengers and the public the opportunity to win prizes this Onam season. On September 14, KMRL will organise a Pookkalam competition at Edappally metro station. KMRL offers Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000, and Rs 2,000 in prizes and free travel in the metro for 15 days to members of the teams securing first, second, and third places, respectively. Registration for the competition is open till Sunday. Each team can have five to eight members. Each participating team will get Rs1,000 for buying flowers.

Besides, Kochi Metro is also organising a Digital Pookkalam competition. The designs of the pookkalam can be sent by September 25. For details on participating in the contest, visit Kochi Metro website. Various business outlets operating at various metro stations have also offered attractive discounts to the public. To avail of the following discounts, passengers need to show tickets for travel in the metro on September 9, 10 and 11.

There is a 10% discount on the purchase of products above Rs 300 from Srini farms operating at Kaloor metro station, 10% discount on purchases above Rs 999 at Van Heusen outlet at Kadavanthra station, and 10% on all services at Mirror Magic salon at Edappally metro station and 10% for bills above `100 at Nila restaurant operating at the station.

Athira and Aushadhi stores at Elamkulam metro station offer a `10% discount on products costing Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 and for purchases above Rs 1,000 will get a free round-trip ticket from Aluva to Petta, while 10% discount is offered by Mr Loco operating at MG Road and Palarivattom stations. Those who purchase five metro tickets will get a free kulfi from the Kulfi shop at Lulu Mall. McDonald’s at Aluva metro station has also offered various discounts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Metro Rail Limited
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
WPI inflation eases to 12.41 per cent in August
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Can government explain how territory 'given' to China will be retrieved, asks Rahul
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Safe to consume milk from Lumpy Skin Disease-infected cattle, says IVRI official
Security personnel use tear gas to disperse BJP supporters from the Howrah Bridge during their 'Nabanna Abhijan' (March to Secretariat). (Photo | PTI)
Violence during 'Nabanna Chalo': Four arrested so far, BJP accuses Mamata government of 'curbing' democracy in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp