28-year-old killed after gangs clash at Kaloor over Instagram post

KOCHI: A dispute over an Instagram post led to the murder of a youth at Kaloor in the early hours of Saturday. Sajun Sakheer, 28, of Vennala, was killed in the clash that occurred in the residential area on Chammini Lane near Journalist Colony around 1am.

Kiran Antony, 24, of Pulickal House, Chammini Lane, Kaloor, was taken into custody in connection with the incident. As he sustained injuries in the clash, he has been admitted to hospital. Kiran’s arrest will be recorded later, said the police. Aswin Ayoob, 25, a resident of Chakkaraparambu, who sustained a stab wound in the clash, was also admitted to the hospital.

The clash erupted after the gang members of Sajun posted provocative comments below a photo posted on Instagram by Kevin, brother of the accused Kiran. The gang members and Kevin were friends.

Recently, there was a dispute between a member of the gang and a young woman friend, who is a model, over a financial deal. The woman later lodged a complaint with the Cheranelloor police. Following this, the gang split into two.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Kevin posted a photo with his brother Kiran and another friend on Instagram. Subsequently, the gang members replied to it by posting provocative comments, and Kevin and others responded in a similar manner.

The online dispute then turned offline after gang members under Sajun reached Kevin’s house on Chammini Lane around 1 am to question him over the comments posted on Instagram. Kevin was not at the house as he was at Kakkanad at that time. Kiran, who was in the house, let out his dogs toward the gang. However, Sajun and his team sprayed pepper in the eyes of the dogs to ward them off, which led to a clash with Kiran.

Meanwhile, Kiran’s friend also arrived at the spot. During the melee, Kiran stabbed Sajun with a knife. Aswin, who came to the place on his motorcycle, also sustained a stab wound on his abdomen. Jineesh, a gang member, who attempted to save Kiran, also sustained injuries in the clash.

The Ernakulam North Police said that 12 members were involved in the clash and an inquiry is on to track them. The mobile phones of the accused are switched off. The woman who is at the centre of the dispute is also absconding, said police.

An iron rod and a watch suspected to be belonging to the gang have been recovered from the crime scene. However, the weapon used for the murder has not been recovered. The murdered Sajun was a delivery boy of an online company while the accused Kiran is a diploma holder in hospital management. He is involved in several other criminal cases, according to the police. Sajun’s body will be handed over to his relatives after a post-mortem.

City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju said previous enmity is the reason behind the murder. The commissioner said that both gangs have a criminal background. The North police have intensified search for the remaining members of the gang.

