Hundreds join human chain in solidarity with Vizhinjam stir

KOCHI: Expressing solidarity with the ongoing Vizhinjam strike, hundreds joined a 17-kilometre-long human chain formed from Chellanam to Fort Kochi under the aegis of Kochi and Alappuzha dioceses on Saturday. The ongoing construction of Vizhinjam port, which has made lives of the coastal area residents miserable, should be stopped till the completion of an impartial expert study, said Kerala Regional Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC) state vice-president Joseph Jude, who inaugurated the protest.

“We held the protest to highlight the issues plaguing the coastal region. The money required for the extension of the sea wall constructed using tetrapods till Fort Kochi from Puthanthodu should be allocated immediately. The coastal area from Fort Kochi to Chellanam has been hit by heavy sea erosion with the coming up of Cochin Port and Vallarpadam International Container Transhipment Terminal.

During the construction of the port, the region faced severe coastal erosion and sea erosion because the security measures promised by the government were not taken. While the government says that the construction of Vizhinjam port will not cause sea erosion, the fact that the coast from Vizhinjam to Shankhumukham has vanished when only 30% of the work has been completed,” he added. Jude added the government itself admitted that it was because of a lapse in the construction. “Hence, we demand that the construction work at Vizhinjam should be stopped until the completion of an expert and impartial study.”

People from Aroor and Kumbalangi regions also joined the human chain. Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) secretary-general Dr Jacob Palakappally delivered the keynote address at the meeting and KRLCC secretary-general Fr Thomas Tharayil made the protest declaration on the occasion. Kochi diocese vicar-general Shaiju Pariathussery, Alappuzha diocese vicar-general Dr Joy Puthanveetil, KLCA state general secretary Sherry J Thomas and others spoke. Apart from the main venue, meetings were organised at 25 spots simultaneously. The protesters took an oath expressing solidarity with the Vizhinjam strike.

Latin Catholic Archdiocese holds talks with Kanam

T’Puram: The Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram called on CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran and sought the party’s support in their ongoing indefinite protest. The meeting held at MN Memorial here on Saturday was crucial as the protesting Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram has been holding their indefinite protest which reached the 26th day demanding that the construction of Vizhinjam Transshipment Container Terminal be stopped. It was Eugene Pereira, Vicar General, Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram, who sought the support of the CPI.

