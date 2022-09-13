Infopark police demanding money for tenant certificates, allege techies

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as the state government is doing its best to attract IT professionals from other states to work in the IT parks in Kerala, it seems the message hasn’t reached law enforcement officials. Allegations are being raised by techies hailing from other states working in various companies in Infopark that the police are demanding money to issue tenant verification or clearance certificates.

According to techies, those being targeted the most are bachelors and single women living in rental accommodations at Kakkanad. “We are being threatened with “gang pick-up” by police. The cops also have threatened us that we won’t be allowed to stay in Kakkanad without police verification certificates,” techies said.

In a circular issued by the Infopark police station on August 20, 2022, it has been made mandatory for those renting flats or accommodations to get a certificate from the police station. “Tens of thousands of people from other districts and states live in rented accommodations in Kakkanad,” said the techies. The techies alleged that the need for the certificate is not mentioned anywhere in the rules and regulations. “The cops are using this as a means to make money,” the techies alleged. According to them, the new move comes in the wake of the murder that happened last month at a flat in Kakkanad. “It is understandable to ask for a copy of the resident’s identity documents. But what’s the logic behind the need for a police certificate?” they asked.

According to techies, the circular issued by the police also mentioned that a case will be filed against the building owner if the occupant of their flats or houses doesn’t have a police certificate. Meanwhile, Jidheesh Rajan, secretary, Infopark Prathidhwani, said, “Such allegations have been frequently made by many techies. If we get more such complaints from techies, we will take up the issue with the city police commissioner.” “Whenever people approach us seeking direction regarding such matters, we specifically tell them to not entertain such demands. The techies have been told to refuse payment of money,” he added.

Meanwhile, P V Baby, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Thrikkakara, said the regulations were brought in to ensure the public safety. “We made the ‘no involvement in crime certificate’ (NIO) for the tenants to ensure public safety. How do we know if a person staying in a flat or apartment has a criminal history? We have witnessed the same incident in Edachira flat murder,” said Baby.

