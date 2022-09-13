MGU to confer D.Litt on M K Sanu, Scaria Zachariah

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Mahatma Gandhi University will confer honorary Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) degrees on writer and literary critic M K Sanu and researcher Scaria Zachariah. MG University vice-chancellor Prof Sabu Thomas said while Sanu is an important figure as a writer, critic and orator in the socio-cultural sphere of the state, Scaria contributed to the development of Malayalam knowledge literature and provided important information about the contribution of Hermann Gundert, who prepared the first Malayalam dictionary.

The honours will be conferred on the Syndicate’s recommendation as per the rules of the university. Governor Arif Muhammed Khan will present the honours to the recipients at the 8th special graduation ceremony to be held at the varsity assembly hall on Thursday.

