Google’s nod to start-up

Google’s technology team has recorded an exclusive video interview with Riafy Technologies.

Published: 14th September 2022 06:29 AM

Google. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Google’s technology team has recorded an exclusive video interview with Riafy Technologies. The Kerala startup has been featured among a handful of Indian companies. The 20-minute conversation features John Mathew, CEO and co-founder of the Kochi-based firm which is incubated under the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM).

Themed ‘How to Build a Great AI Assistant’, the interaction talks about how Riafy used its advanced conversational AI capabilities to create one of the world’s best customer experiences for Federal Bank.

The Banking Assistant Feddy has handled more than 1.4 million queries with over 98% accuracy so far. Google has also featured it in a unique case study: https://cloud.google.com/customers/federal-bank.
Riafy has also deployed AI products for US-based Fortune-500 company Estee Lauder, besides Karur Vysya Bank and multiple projects under the Kerala government.

