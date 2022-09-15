Drone-based LiDAR survey commences for Kochi Metro Phase II work

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Limited has commenced a drone-based LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) survey as part of the preliminary design and planning for the second phase of the metro project.

The survey is being held along the Phase II alignment, from JLN Stadium to Infopark, Kakkanad. It will help KMRL map and update recent developments and fine-tune the metro alignment in line with the topographical changes over the past few years. The data will be beneficial in planning the non-motorised transport initiatives and the first and last-mile connectivity on the new stretch, KMRL said in a statement on Wednesday.

With the Kochi Metro Phase II project having received the Union government approval last week, the KMRL is set to initiate a tender inviting project management consultancy by the end of this week. It has also been decided to start the geotechnical investigation by the first week of October.

Seventy-five percent of the land acquisition, as part of the road widening from Palarivattom Junction to Infopark, has been completed. The rest of the acquisition on the stretch is in the final stage. The state government’s administrative sanction to acquire land for the stations is expected soon.

The KMRL is planning to publish the construction tender by the end of November or the beginning of December, so as to start the Phase II construction by the end of January 2023, said an official.

