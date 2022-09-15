Home Cities Kochi

Drone-based LiDAR survey commences for Kochi Metro Phase II work

It has also been decided to start the geotechnical investigation by the first week of October.

Published: 15th September 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

The drone-based survey for Kochi Metro Phase II work began on Wednesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Limited has commenced a drone-based LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) survey as part of the preliminary design and planning for the second phase of the metro project.
The survey is being held along the Phase II alignment, from JLN Stadium to Infopark, Kakkanad. It will help KMRL map and update recent developments and fine-tune the metro alignment in line with the topographical changes over the past few years. The data will be beneficial in planning the non-motorised transport initiatives and the first and last-mile connectivity on the new stretch, KMRL said in a statement on Wednesday.

With the Kochi Metro Phase II project having received the Union government approval last week, the KMRL is set to initiate a tender inviting project management consultancy by the end of this week. It has also been decided to start the geotechnical investigation by the first week of October.

Seventy-five percent of the land acquisition, as part of the road widening from Palarivattom Junction to Infopark, has been completed. The rest of the acquisition on the stretch is in the final stage. The state government’s administrative sanction to acquire land for the stations is expected soon.

The KMRL is planning to publish the construction tender by the end of November or the beginning of December, so as to start the Phase II construction by the end of January 2023, said an official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Metro Drone
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
WPI inflation eases to 12.41 per cent in August
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Can government explain how territory 'given' to China will be retrieved, asks Rahul
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Safe to consume milk from Lumpy Skin Disease-infected cattle, says IVRI official
Security personnel use tear gas to disperse BJP supporters from the Howrah Bridge during their 'Nabanna Abhijan' (March to Secretariat). (Photo | PTI)
Violence during 'Nabanna Chalo': Four arrested so far, BJP accuses Mamata government of 'curbing' democracy in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp