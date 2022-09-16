Search on for youth who fell into backwaters

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The search for Nithin Jayan, 23, of Vellayani in Thiruvananthapuram, who fell into the backwaters near the Edakochi-Aroor bridge after a country boat capsized on Wednesday, continued on Thursday. Nithin had come to Kochi to attend a friend’s marriage.

The search was carried out by a five-member scuba team of the Fire and Rescue Services and the Indian Navy from 8am to 7pm at the backwater stretch from Edakochi to Kumbalangi. “We searched at the marshes in the Edakochi-Kumbalangi area. The fishermen in the area are also searching. A team also checked the mangroves in the area,” an official with the Fire and Rescue Services department said.

The boat capsized around 8.30am on Wednesday when Nithin and his friend Godwin, of Thankassery in Kollam, were manoeuvring a traditional boat. They were staying at a resort in Kumbalangi and rowed a long way before the boat capsized. Godwin swam ashore but Nithin went missing. As the water flow at the backwaters is low, the rescue team believes that Nithin might have gotten stuck in the marshes.

