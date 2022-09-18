Three more job fraud cases registered against firm owner

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three more cases have been registered against Saju, 39, owner of Orion Solution Consultancy in Kaloor, who was arrested based on a complaint lodged by an Angamaly native, of cheating several persons of lakhs of rupees after promising them jobs in Malta. The cases were registered at Ernakulam North and Kalamasery police stations based on fresh complaints on Saturday.

Meanwhile, some reports said fake certificates of various courses were also issued from the institution. Fake certificates of degree, BTech, Plus Two and LLB courses were issued after collecting `2 lakh each, according to sources.

The Ernakulam Town North police arrested Saju, a native of Pookattupady and a resident of Vyttila, on the charge of job fraud and cheating an Angamaly native to the tune of `1 lakh by promising a job in Malta.

He used to trap candidates by advertising through social media.

A sum of `1 lakh each will be collected from the candidates citing various requirements. Later, when the candidates approached after not getting the job or the visa he assured them of, to return the amount, he wouldn’t pay.

