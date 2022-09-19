Home Cities Kochi

Unified Mass: Laity association seeks speedy execution

Mar Thoma Nasrani Sangham, a laity association of St Thomas Christians, has sought stern action against dissident priests who are openly leading schism in the Church and misleading the laity.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mar Thoma Nasrani Sangham, a laity association of St Thomas Christians, has sought stern action against dissident priests who are openly leading schism in the Church and misleading the laity. They want the implementation of the unified Holy Mass and other orders of the Church.

The sangham held a meeting of the faithful at the Ernakulam Town Hall on Sunday to express its support and solidarity with Mar Andrews Thazhath who was appointed by the Pope as the apostolic administrator of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy. 

According to the sangham, the faithful are disappointed over the non-implementation of the unified Holy Mass in the Basilica. Based on the official decision of the Syro-Malabar Synod and the approvals from the Vatican, it was decided to implement it from November 28, 2021. “All the eparchies of the Church implemented the new liturgy except for the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy. This was due of the arguments and obstructions created by a few priests and their cronies,” said the sangham.

They said the faithful are aghast as the actions of these dissident priests amount to challenging the Supreme Pontiff of the Church. They urged Mar Thazhath to speed up the implementation of unified Mass.

