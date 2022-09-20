Home Cities Kochi

Taking stock of State of Play

I love the fact that videogame announcements are now a big event and millions of people collectively watch a bunch of trailers online.

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

KOCHI: I love the fact that videogame announcements are now a big event and millions of people collectively watch a bunch of trailers online. But State of Play, which happened last week, had a single game that overshadowed almost every other on the list: “God of War: Ragnarok”.

We finally have visible reason to believe and be excited about the game that is coming out in November.
Kratos and his angrier son aside, I am beginning to think that historical Japan seems to be the theme of the era. I am personally excited for ‘Rise of the Ronin’. The trailer of the PS5-exclusive RPG was also displayed at the State of Play.

Now, the event was relatively small — but there were two other games that I am looking forward to next year. One of them is ‘Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge’. An enhanced version of the game is set to release on the virtual reality PSVR2. I also enjoyed the trailer for ‘Pacific Drive’ which features some interesting car action in a dystopian world.

My review of trailers at State of Play is now cut short by another event last week — the Tokyo Game Show.The Tokyo Game Show is an annual event with a focus on games developed in Japan and an occasional focus on international game developers. Tokyo Game Show is more than just a showcase of trailers. But I only saw the trailers online — and that was exciting enough.

Unlike the State of Play, the TGS extends across game consoles. This was highlighted in the gameplay of ‘Wuthering Waves’ a story-based open-world game that will be released on the PC and mobile.This may be potentially the least interesting game announcement to others, considering that TGS also showcased Street Fighter 6, Yakuza, Sonic Frontiers, and other games from big-name developers like Capcom, Square Enix, Konami etc.

Interestingly though, it did feel like the biggest news that hit social-media active gamers was not actually a scheduled announcement. It was the footage leak of GTA 6 in development. The leak reached a wider audience, featuring its first female protagonist.Take 2 Interactive, which owns Rockstar, has taken a hit after the leak with its shares plummeting by 6 per cent.

