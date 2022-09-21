Stray dog bite cases go up; Kochi Corp to intensify ABC drive

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Corporation has decided to intensify the animal birth control (ABC) programme for dogs, in the wake of rising stray bite incidents across the city. Since it started implementing the programme in 2015, the corporation has spent `1.50 crore. Around 8,000 stray dogs have been neutered and vaccinated.“Almost 75% of the stray dogs in the city have been sterilised.

We hope to sterilise the remaining 25% in a couple of months,” said health standing committee chairman TK Ashraf. “The corporation has earmarked Rs 33 lakh for the programme in this year’s budget,” said Ashraf.

He said a mobile vaccination campaign will be launched this week. “A team comprising two veterinary doctors and dog catchers will be deployed to give spot vaccination to stray dogs,” said Ashraf. “On an average, 10-12 stray dogs are caught daily from the streets for sterilisation and vaccination,” he said.“The Kochi corporation is the only local body in the state that has gone on with ABC programme for seven years. Apart from the mobile unit, the corporation will tie up with four veterinary hospitals to set up vaccination centres,” Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar told reporters on Tuesday.

“Forms will be available at these centres to apply for a pet licence — another step the corporation is keen on implementing. In 2021-22, the corporation received only 279 pet licence applications though everyone knows there are more pet owners in the city,” said Anilkumar. He said a comprehensive implementation of the ABC programme is the only solution to preventing the stray dog population from increasing.

Eliminating edible food waste from public spaces is the first and foremost step in controlling stray dog population. However, the issue of disposing of food waste wrapped in plastic covers continues to be a cause for concern.

