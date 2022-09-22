Positivity matters

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala is witnessing a rise cancer cases, according to oncologists. Early detection and positivity, they say, are key factors in the battle against the crab.

Support from family and peers, along with counselling, helps cancer survivors face the most difficult phase in their lives, says Ernakulam Medical Centre deputy director Chandni Ravi, who has fought this life-threatening disease with positivity.

Chandni was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 35. It crashed her world. But, through self determination and the support of her family, she took on the disease. “I underwent about 14 chemotherapy sessions. It was a traumatic phase,” she says.

“I started diary writing. I jotted down every single detail of my recovery, right from starting my day with medication. I took up yoga, followed an alkaline diet.” Even after recovery, Chandni, who resides in Thevara, continued her battle against cancer. In 2018, she took up a mission to spread positivity among cancer patients and their family members. Thus was born Pink Saree Sisters, an online cancer support group.

“It is a platform for women to freely express their views and doubts, ask about the management of symptoms and build a bond of comfort,” says Chandni, who is also an avid writer, artist and food blogger.

Cochin Cancer Society is another organisation that has been fighting against cancer, focusing on improving public awareness and encouraging early detection.

Notably, renowned oncologist Dr V P Gangadharan is the society’s patron. So far, over 1,650 people have been screened at the early detection camps organised by the society. “Recently, we set up a free-of-cost care centre for cancer patients at Kacheripady. It can accommodate 20 patients, and one bystander each,” says a spokesperson of the society.

“Free transportation and food are also provided to the patients. We have a kitchen at the facility. Food prepared here is also supplied free of cost to needy cancer in-patients and bystanders at the Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital in Kadavanthra.”

