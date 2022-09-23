Home Cities Kochi

Southern Railway bids goodbye to diesel locomotives

According to railway sources, the completion of electrification of the Konkan Railway route made it possible.

Published: 23rd September 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Diesel locomotive shed at Ernakulam Junction(South) railway station | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The days of the diesel locomotives have come to an end in the Southern Railway Thiruvananthapuram Division with the last of the locomotives making its final run on September 17. From Thursday, the electric locomotive took over, edging out an era. 

The train 12431, which leaves Thiruvananthapuram at 19:15 on Day 1 and reaches New Delhi at 12:40 on Day 3, was pulled by Ernakulam Diesel Loco Shed’s best loco on the final run. This was the last ride of ERNAKULAM WDP-4D, the locomotive engine. From Thursday, the task was taken over by WAP-7 of NR. According to railway sources, the completion of electrification of the Konkan Railway route made it possible.

“The electrification of the 741 km route through the Western Ghats in Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka was completed recently. This paved way for decommissioning the diesel traction,” said the railway sources. Even the diesel loco shed at Ernakulam Junction Railway Station has been completely transformed into an electric one to carry out the maintenance works of the locomotives conducting service in the Thiruvananthapuram Division.

“With this, all the routes in the Southern Railway have become electrified. It is the vision of the Railways to take the green route,” said railway sources. Southern Railway has been taking various steps in line with the mission of establishing 30 GW non-renewable electrical energy generation capacity by Railways to attain a net zero emission target by 2030. 

This will aid in working towards a clean and green environment and also in reducing carbon footprint. 
According to railway sources, only a very few smaller lines (having a length between 20 to 30 km) remain to be electrified.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
diesel locomotive Southern Railway
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Party asks spokespersons to refrain from commenting on candidates
Representational Image
Human cruelty: Adhesives used to close mouths of seized snakes in Chhattisgarh capital
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Prophet remark case: Supreme Court transfers all FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police
Image used for representational purposes. (File | EPS)
Leopard attacks bikers, no end in sight for man-animal conflict

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp