Tranquil trance on ‘dream island’

By Anna Jose
KOCHI: It’s a tiny dream island that takes one into a tranquil trance. Located about 1.5km from Muhamma in Alappuzha, Pathiramanal is a great getaway for nature lovers, especially those who enjoy the company of avian friends. 

Pathiramanal literally means ‘midnight sand’. As per legend, saint Vilwamangalathu Swamiar discovered or “magically created” the island during a night boat ride through the Vembanad lake. 

According to more recent history, the isolated island used to be under private ownership, and was used for coconut cultivation. “With the enactment of the Land Reforms Act in the second half of the 20th century, the property came under the control of the government and was, later, handed over to the department of tourism,” the KTDC notes. 

“The 14 families were rehabilitated in Muhamma panchayat and the island gradually became a haven for migratory birds.” A green haven, Pathiramanal supports rich biodiversity, with different species of plants and birds. Birders can get basic information about the birds that are found here from a display board put up by the tourism department. The place is ideal for students, birders and photography enthusiasts to observe migratory birds and click pictures.

The ecosystem of the 14-acre Island is relatively well-preserved. The trees and plants provide the perfect escape from the bustle of the city and a silent walk through the rocky pathway between mangroves is an experience to cherish. You can listen to the music of the birds and the ripples of the water.

Alappuzha District Tourism Promotion Council official Jalaja N R says the ‘Vega service’ of the state water transport department has a “Pathiramanal package” cruise that starts from Alappuzha by 11.30am and returns by 4pm. 

Tourists can spend some time on the island and, probably, visit Kumarakom as well. “Not just Pathiramanal. Alappuzha has many such scenic spots,” says Kaladharan Kurup, a tourism department official. “Visitors can also opt for speedboats, canoes and houseboats on an hourly basis. A boat ride is the best way to soak in the beauty of Alappuzha.”

Where?: Near Muhamma, 50km from Kochi 

Boats are available from Muhamma and Kumarakom to Pathiramanal

Nearby attractions

Lighthouse: 15km far from Muhamma

Kuttanad Sree Krishna Swami Temple: 30km from Muhamma

Accommodation 
Homestays and hotels priced at Rs 500 to Rs 15,000 per night are available in Alappuzha

