Massive drive planned against drug abuse in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With rampant drug abuse posing a major threat in the district, a meeting of the District Development Committee (DDC) has decided to take stringent action against the menace. Collector Renu Raj, who is the chairperson of the DDC, has issued a directive to the law enforcement agencies to initiate strong measures to prevent drug abuse in the district. The meeting also decided to conduct night inspections and patrols in every nook and corner of the district.

MLAs Antony John and T J Vinodh who raised the issue at the DDC meeting. Vinodh said effective intervention is necessary to stop the recent spike in violence in Kochi city. The excise department and the police should take strong action to curb drug menace, he said.

In August and September, 14 abkari cases and 22 drug cases were registered in Ernakulam range. A total of 113 cases have been registered against use of banned tobacco products. Speaking at the meeting, Antony John, MLA, demanded steps to speed up the construction work of the Thankalam-Kakkanad bypass project, which passes through Kunnathunadu, Muvattupuzha, Perumbavoor, and Kothamangalam assembly constituencies. The MLA demanded that the survey related to the project should be completed immediately. The revenue department and the Kerala Road Fund Board should take necessary steps for this. The collector directed officials to submit a detailed report on the progress of the project.

The collector directed officials to ensure police presence for the safety of children in schools near major roads such as national highways. Police or traffic officers should be deployed at such places. Their presence should be ensured in the morning and evening. While discussing the flooding issue, T J Vinod, MLA, said that the slabs removed as part of cleaning the culverts on Ernakulam MG Road should be restored in time, and the responsibility for the maintenance of the culverts should be given to the public works department and the corporation.

The meeting also reviewed the preparations for the upcoming boat league at Marine Drive. The committee suggested that the corporation and KSEB should jointly take steps to replace dangerously placed cables in various parts of the city.

