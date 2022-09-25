Home Cities Kochi

Thomas Isaac trying to stall probe into masala bonds case: ED tells Kerala HC

ED is probing the contravention of regulations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in the issuance of masala bonds by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.

Published: 25th September 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Former Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac

Former Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac (Photo | EPS)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has informed the Kerala High Court that former finance minister Thomas Isaac is making irrelevant and vague allegations to evade the summons issued to him in connection with the issuance of masala bonds by KIIFB.

The central agency said Isaac was attempting to stagnate the investigation at the very initial stage itself. Terming petition filed by Isaac “premature”, ED said it is well settled that there is not even any cause of action at this stage. The agency filed the counter affidavit on a petition filed by Isaac and KIIFB challenging the summons to appear before it.

ED is probing the contravention of regulations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in the issuance of masala bonds by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. The issuance of a summons will in no way affect the rights of the person summoned as it is only for preliminary investigation and for the production of documents before the authority, ED submitted in the court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
masala bonds KIIFB Thomas Isaac Kerala High Court
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp