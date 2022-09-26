Home Cities Kochi

French university signs MoU with CUSAT

The duo also expressed interest in collaborating with CUSAT’s research activities in Mathematics, Computer Science, Electronics, Applied Physics and Management Studies.

Published: 26th September 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

handshake

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), Université Gustave Eiffel, France, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the university to promote double degrees, course pooling, partnership agreements for student recruitment and scientific collaborations. 

During a visit to the university’s Kalamassery campus on Friday, Sylvie Chevrier, Professor of Management and Deputy Vice-President International, and Jean-Marc Laheurte, Director of Electronics, Communication Systems and Microsystems Laboratory (ESYCOM) & International Vice-President (Asia Middle East) at the university, inked the MoU with CUSAT Registrar V Meera, in the presence of deans and heads of the faculties/departments. 

The MoU focuses on the exchange of researchers, faculty and students, transfer of students, exchange of scholarly and pedagogical materials, joint research ventures, training of technical assistants, and curricula development. The duo also expressed interest in collaborating with CUSAT’s research activities in Mathematics, Computer Science, Electronics, Applied Physics and Management Studies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CUSAT Université Gustave Eiffel
India Matters
Congress MLAs leave for the residence of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi for a meeting, in Jaipur on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Can Congress central leaders 'one-to-one' strategy defuse Gehlot loyalists rebellion?
Jacqueline Fernandez appeared for questioning second time | Parveen Negi
Jacqueline Fernandez gets interim bail in Rs 200 crore extortion case
A tourist vehicle rolled down from a cliff on NH-305 in Ghiyagi area of Banjar Valley in Kullu on Sunday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh, 10 tourists killed
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo | PTI)
Govt aims to deliver 10L Ayushman Bharat cards daily, says Mandaviya 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp