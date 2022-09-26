French university signs MoU with CUSAT

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), Université Gustave Eiffel, France, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the university to promote double degrees, course pooling, partnership agreements for student recruitment and scientific collaborations.

During a visit to the university’s Kalamassery campus on Friday, Sylvie Chevrier, Professor of Management and Deputy Vice-President International, and Jean-Marc Laheurte, Director of Electronics, Communication Systems and Microsystems Laboratory (ESYCOM) & International Vice-President (Asia Middle East) at the university, inked the MoU with CUSAT Registrar V Meera, in the presence of deans and heads of the faculties/departments.

The MoU focuses on the exchange of researchers, faculty and students, transfer of students, exchange of scholarly and pedagogical materials, joint research ventures, training of technical assistants, and curricula development. The duo also expressed interest in collaborating with CUSAT’s research activities in Mathematics, Computer Science, Electronics, Applied Physics and Management Studies.

